Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 8 crore have been seized and one person has been arrested in this connection in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

"In an anti-narcotics operation, @sribhumipolice intercepted a vehicle in Sadarshi and seized 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 crore. One peddler is now behind bars," the chief minister posted on X.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

