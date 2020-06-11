India News | Assam Fire: Damage Will Be Compensated, Says Minister

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Wednesday visited Baghjan in Tinsukia district where the fire continues to rage at the gas well of Oil India Ltd.

The Minister said that 7,000 people have been affected and damage will be compensated.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

"I had meeting with Oil India officials, ONGC and district Administration. 7,000 people affected. Damage will be assessed and compensation will be given," Patowary said.

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire in Tinsukia. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Rains, Strong Winds Damage Solar Panels on Nizamuddin Bridge, View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)