Delhi: Rains, Strong Winds Damage Solar Panels on Nizamuddin Bridge, View Pics

Solar panels damaged Nizamuddin bridge in Delhi by rains (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 10: Solar power panels installed on the Nizamuddin bridge were severely damaged after Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rains and strong winds on Wednesday evening. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed solar panels lying on the ground and damaged. Heavy rains and thunderstorms also caused power outages in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, who heads the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains and thunderstorms were witnessed in parts of Delhi with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. Strong winds also uprooted trees in some parts of the national capital. A large billboard came crashing down as high-velocity winds barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Due to the collapse of the billboard, traffic was blocked on the DND flyway. Owing to the dust storm that preceded the rains, a power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed a fault, affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi, officials said. Power supply was also affected at a few other areas as electricity lines snapped due to falling of tree branches during the storm.

According to the IMD, the rain occurred under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan and a trough running from north Pakistan to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The pre-monsoon rainfall brought respite from the stifling heat.