Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that single fathers in the state will now be granted Child Care Leave (CCL) to care for their children.

Taking to social media, X, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Sometimes life may take unexpected turns and a man may have to be the sole caregiver for a child. If such a scenario ever arises for our State Govt employees, we've got you covered. From now on, we will grant Child Care Leave to single fathers to take care of their little ones."

Earlier, the Assam cabinet approved the amendment of Child Care Leave Rules to allow Child Care Leave (CCL) to single male state government employees who are widowers or divorcees having custody of the child, upto a limit of two children.

According to the state government, CCL rules will be introduced for a maximum period of two years (730 days) to female government employees and single male government employees who have custody of disabled children of any age.

This move will support single fathers who are the sole caregivers for their little ones.

Meanwhile, Sarma on Saturday highlighted the progress made by the BJP government in Assam since 2016, particularly in North-Eastern India.

Speaking at the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan, CM Biswa emphasised that the state has become a better place to live, with indigenous people regaining control over land, politics, and government jobs.

CM Biswa said, "The BJP government came to power in Assam in 2016. Modi ji sarkar came in 2014. Today, Assam is a much better place to live. You used the word "Khilonjia, "which translates to Indigenous. Today, our people dominate Assam," CM Biswa said.

Sarma also addressed concerns about immigration, deportation, and identification, acknowledging the complexity of these issues. He reassured that the government has made significant strides in reclaiming lost spaces. (ANI)

