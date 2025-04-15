Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc. across Assam, while Bengali and Bodo will be used respectively in the districts of Barak Valley and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

This decision will come into force from today, i.e. April 15.

CM Sarma took to social media post on X to make this announcement.

"Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc, across Assam. In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a social media post on X.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1912082235055886618

According to the official notification of the Assam Government, the Governor of Assam has issued directives to implement Assamese as the official language of the state, as per the Assam Official Language Act, 1960. According to the Act, Assamese will be used alongside English in all official works. This move aims to promote the use of local languages in government offices and enhance administrative efficiency.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 7 read with section 3 of the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 (Assam Act No. XXXIII of 1960) the Governor of Assam is hereby pleased to make the following directions for the use of Assamese as the Official Language in the state of Assam and use of local languages in the Barak Valley, Hill Districts, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) under the Sixth Schedule areas," the official notification reads.

As per the notification, the Assamese language shall be used compulsorily in all official works. All government notifications, Office Memos, Acts, Rules, Regulations, Scheme Guidelines, Transfer, and Posting Orders shall be issued in both English and Assamese.

However, in the districts of the Barak Valley, Bengali shall be used in addition to English for the aforementioned official purposes. In the Bodoland Territorial Region, Bodo shall be used in addition to English for the aforementioned official purposes.

The notification states that all Notifications, Orders, Acts, Rules, Regulations, and Guidelines issued by the Central Government shall be published by translating them into Assamese (Bodo and Bengali, wherever applicable) within thirty (30) days of receipt by the department concerned.

Legacy documents comprising Acts, Rules, Regulations, and Notifications shall also be translated into Assamese (Bodo and Bengali, wherever applicable) over a period of two years in a phased manner. The translation work shall be undertaken with the assistance of the language departments of the Universities.

In the event of any ambiguity, discrepansu, or requirement of legal interpretation, the English version of such laws, Notifications, Roles, Regulations, and ordinances shall prevail. As per the order, the English language shall continue to be used for communication with the Government of India, Central Government Offices, and other State Government establishments.

All enquiry reports, para-wise comments, instructions, attidavits, and correspondences as required to be submitted before the Hon'ble Courts shall be in the English language.

For interpretation of the provisions contained in any Rules, Acts, Regulations, Office Order, Court Orders or Judgements, the English version shall prevail. For the purpose of translation from the English language to Assamese, Bengali and Bodo language, the Anuvaad Bhashini App may be used. However, officers shall exercise due discretion and carefully review the translated versions to ensure accuracy and correctness, as the order states. (ANI)

