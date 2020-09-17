Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and planted a sapling to celebrate the day.

In a tweet in Hindi the governor wished Modi, who turned 70, to remain healthy, happy and energetic forever.

"I strongly believe that your attitude of service towards the nation is an inspiration for other countries," he added.

Sonowal wished Modi on his birthday on behalf of the people of Assam.

"Your strong leadership and vision are leading India on the path of becoming Vishwa Guru, overturning every challenge into opportunities," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet the chief minister shared two pictures of planting a sapling at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati to commemorate the birthday of the prime minister.

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi wished Modi on his birthday. "On the occasion of birthday of Honble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji, I convey my heartiest wishes to him for a long and healthy life to serve the nation many more years," he said.

Senior BJP leader and North East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said the country is "blessed" to have Modi as its leader and that he will continue to lead the country.

"On your birthday, we in Assam rededicate ourselves to ensuring that the scourge of #Corona is defeated," said Sarma, who is also a senior minister in the Sonowal cabinet.

The BJP organised an event here to facilitate 70 artistes from various fields to celebrate the day. It was attended by the party's national general secretary Ram Madhav.

"Starting #SewaSaptah celebrating HPM Sri @narendramodi Ji's birthday by felicitating over 70 artists of diverse cultural backgrounds from all over #Assam in the #SilpiSambardhanaSamaroah organized by @BJP4Assam in presence of renowned intellect Sri Kanak Sen Deka," BJP Assam President Ranjeet Kumar Dass tweeted.

Along with Dass, Sonowal and Madhav honoured the artistes.

