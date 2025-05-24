Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a significant step toward improving reproductive healthcare services in the state, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal distributed official certificates to five institutions for establishing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Clinics, ART Banks and Surrogacy Clinics in a programme held in Guwahati.

The institutions that received certification include Apollo Fertility, Guwahati; Downtown Hospital in Guwahati, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, Guwahati; The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati and Swasti Hospital in Rangia.

During the programme, Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday stated that today is an important day in Assam's health and family welfare sector, as the process of surrogacy has now come under formal government regulation in Assam.

He added that the certification of these institutions will help bring hope and happiness to distressed couples who have been struggling to conceive a child.

This milestone follows the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, by the Government of India, along with their corresponding rules notified in 2022.

In alignment with these national regulations, the Government of Assam established the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board and the Appropriate Authority for ART and Surrogacy in December 2023.

To facilitate the application process for institutions seeking to establish ART and surrogacy services, the Appropriate Authority launched a state-wide drive through newspaper advertisements on January 30, 2025.

Applications are processed via the National ART & Surrogacy Portal, where institutions must submit their information online, followed by the submission of printed documents and payment of registration fees.

Once verified, the institutions are inspected by the Appropriate Authority before receiving certification.

Earlier this year, the first certificate was issued to an intending couple and surrogate mother after evaluation by the District Medical Board in Dibrugarh, marking the beginning of regulated surrogacy services in Assam.

Minister Singhal emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring safe, ethical and high-quality reproductive care.

He said the state is dedicated to creating a transparent and accountable system that guarantees access to advanced reproductive services for couples in need.

The programme was attended Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department; Barnali Shama, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department; Dr. Umesh Phangcho, DHS, Asam and Dr. Heremba Bhattacharyya, Joint DHS(HQ) and Nodal Officer, Surrogacy and august presence of Senior Health Officers and other departmental officials. (ANI)

