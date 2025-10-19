Kaziranga (Assam) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 was successfully organised in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve by the Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN) in collaboration with the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority.

The event occurred on October 18, and aimed to promote bird monitoring, raise conservation awareness, and encourage participation among local communities, with a special focus on engaging women forest staff and the younger generation.

Also Read | Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that a total of 63 participants, including bird enthusiasts, students, researchers, and forest officials, took part in the count.

"Bird surveys were conducted across five key locations - Panbari Range (coordinated by Rofikul Islam), Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary (Samarjit Ojah and Neeraj Borah), Panpur under Biswanath Wildlife Division (Dr. Ranjit Kakati), Gamiri Range under Biswanath Wildlife Division (Rahul Sarmah), and Agoratoli Range (Dadul Gogoi).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Samrat Choudhary to Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha, List of Key Candidates From BJP and Their Constituencies.

A notable feature of this year's event was the active participation of female forest staff in Laokhowa and Panbari, marking the first joint initiative by ABMN and Kaziranga to promote women's involvement in wildlife conservation," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

She further said that the collective survey recorded a total of 146 bird species and 1,919 individual birds, with Agoratoli recording the highest diversity at 89 species, followed by Gamiri and Panbari with 59 species each, Panpur with 55 species, and Laokhowa with 37 species.

"Among the recorded species, two were endangered (Swamp Grass Babbler and Pallas's Fish Eagle), six were vulnerable (River Tern, Greater Spotted Eagle, Slender-billed Babbler, Lesser Adjutant, Great Hornbill, and Swamp Francolin), six were near threatened (woolly-necked stork, northern lapwing, blossom-headed parakeet, grey-headed fish eagle, spot-billed pelican, and river lapwing), while 132 species were of least concern," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve further said that the survey documented several important resident and migratory birds, including blue-eared barbet, bluethroat, grey-headed fish eagle, grey-headed lapwing, grey-headed woodpecker, great hornbill, greater racket-tailed drongo, Indian spot-billed duck, jerdon's baza, lesser adjutant, northern lapwing, ruby-cheeked sunbird, swamp francolin, taiga flycatcher, swamp grass babbler, chestnut-capped babbler, slender-billed babbler, pallas's fish eagle, spot-billed pelican, greater spotted eagle, woolly-necked stork, and blue-naped pitta.

"The presence of species such as the Swamp Grass Babbler, an endangered and habitat-specific bird, along with raptors like Pallas's Fish Eagle and Greater Spotted Eagle, highlights Kaziranga's ecological importance for both resident and migratory species. The Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 served as a significant citizen science initiative, promoting inclusive, community-based conservation. The active participation of students, youth, birders, and especially women forest staff demonstrates a growing commitment to wildlife conservation in Assam. The findings will contribute to long-term monitoring of bird populations and enhance understanding of habitat health in the Kaziranga landscape," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Assam Bird Monitoring Network extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, coordinators, and the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority for their support and also expresses heartfelt gratitude to Dr Sonali Ghosh, Director, Kaziranga National Park, for her encouragement and unwavering support, which was instrumental in making the Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 a success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)