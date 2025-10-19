Patna, October 19: As Bihar gears up for the crucial Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is betting big on a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces. With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls recently concluded, and a high-stakes electoral battle underway, the party is keen to consolidate its voter base and counter the challenge posed by the INDIA alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Bihar Assembly Election campaign has shifted focus from traditional issues to a candidate-centric narrative, showcasing leadership, legacy, and regional connect.

The Bihar Election 2025 is witnessing the BJP fielding high-profile leaders like both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with key faces such as Mangal Pandey, folk icon Maithili Thakur and ex-IPS officer Anand Mishra. These leaders not only represent various caste and regional equations but also symbolise the party’s push for a mix of administrative experience, cultural outreach, and youth engagement. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Friendly Fight Likely on Multiple Seats As Grand Alliance’s Poll Pact Dispute Remains Unresolved.

Here’s a closer look at five major BJP candidates contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:

Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur Constituency)

Currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur after a gap of 15 years. A prominent Kushwaha leader with deep political roots, Choudhary is positioning himself as the architect of growth under the NDA. During his nomination, he criticised the INDIA alliance’s policies as “destructive” and emphasised continued development under the NDA government. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD’s Madan Shah Breaks Down Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence, Claims Tickets on Sale for INR 2.7 Crore (Watch Videos).

Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai Constituency)

Three-time MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is once again in the fray from Lakhisarai. A BJP stalwart, he has retained this key seat since 2010 and defeated Congress candidates in past elections. His stronghold in the region and leadership experience make him a central figure in the party’s campaign for the Assembly Elections 2025.

Mangal Pandey (Siwan Constituency)

Former Health Minister Mangal Pandey has filed his nomination from Siwan. Known for his administrative acumen and past leadership as BJP state president, Pandey’s candidacy is a strategic move in a constituency where BJP is looking to regain its foothold. His experience and public health background may help him secure key segments of the electorate.

Maithili Thakur (Alinagar Constituency)

Folk singer turned politician Maithili Thakur is contesting from Alinagar. Her popularity among youth and cultural roots in Mithilanchal are being leveraged to widen BJP’s base. Thakur’s presence brings star power and emotional appeal, and she has pledged to promote Maithili traditions and local development if elected.

Anand Mishra (Buxar Constituency)

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, known for his social outreach and popularity among youth, is BJP’s choice for Buxar. After gaining 50,000 votes as an independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he has now officially entered the BJP fold. With his grassroots work through “Kamal Sewa Kendra,” Mishra is challenging traditional caste-based equations.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is shaping up to be a decisive political contest. The BJP’s strategic mix of experienced leaders and dynamic new faces reflects its broader game plan for electoral success. As voting begins on November 6 and concludes on November 11, with results on November 14, these key candidates will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the Bihar Elections 2025 and the future political direction of the state.

