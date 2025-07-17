Kokrajhar (Assam), Jul 17 (PTI) The last rites of a CRPF jawan, who was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand, were performed at his native village in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

The body of Parneswar Koch was flown to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport at Guwahati in the morning and from there, it was taken to his residence in Magurmari village of Kokrajhar.

Senior CRPF officials paid their last respects to the slain jawan at the airport, laying floral wreaths in his memory.

The body was taken in a convoy to the village where locals gathered in large numbers to pay their tributes to Koch.

The last rites were performed with full military honours as his family and friends mourned Koch's death.

Two Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight between the security forces and the red rebels in Birhordera forest in Gomia police station area of Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday.

