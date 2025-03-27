New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): As per the state wise details of the National Highway Projects (under construction, completed during 2024-25, approved but yet to commence) in the Northeastern states, Assam has the highest number number of projects and with the longest road length under construction costing Rs 39, 239 crore, as per a release.

The data also reflects that Arunachal Pradesh has two projects covering 815 km with a cost of Rs 8,035 crore, while Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have fewer projects and shorter road lengths in comparison.

The overall insight provided by the data reflects that Assam has the largest number of ongoing projects and the highest total investment, while Arunachal Pradesh has slightly fewer ongoing projects but a massive future investment plan.

While the total projects approved amount to Rs 43,322 crore, the combined total under construction projects amounts to Rs 87, 363 crore.

Assam has the highest funds allocated for the development and maintenance work on the National Highways in the State, amounting to Rs 5,329 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh allocated Rs 3,488 crore.

Nagaland has been allocated Rs 1,227 crore, followed by Manipur allocated Rs 1,508 crore and Rs 514 crore allocated for Tripura.

The completion of NH projects is dependent upon the availability of encumbrance-free land, forest clearance, environment clearance, utility shifting, working season, contractor's financial position, etc.

All the under-construction NH projects in the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are scheduled to be completed by 2028.

The steps taken taken to address the challenges and prevent the delays in executing the NH projects in the Northeastern states include measures like streamlining of land acquisition, regular review at various levels, expediting approval of the change of scope and extension of time proposals and close coordination with all stakeholders including the State government. (ANI)

