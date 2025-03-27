Lucknow, March 27: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued security guidelines to ensure law and order during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival, according to a press statement. The directives have been communicated to all Zonal Additional Director Generals of Police, Commissioners of Police, Regional Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Superintendents of Police across the state.

According to the guidelines, police arrangements must be made under the zone and sector scheme, with sensitive areas identified for security deployment. Police pickets, static magistrates, and gazetted officers should be stationed at highly sensitive locations as required. Authorities have been instructed to prevent any new traditions from being introduced and to update the list of anti-social elements for preventive action. Records of disputes should be reviewed to ensure timely resolution. Eid al-Fitr 2025: Best Indian Cities To Visit During the Eid Holiday To Celebrate the Festival.

The DGP has emphasised holding meetings with peace committee members and religious leaders to secure their cooperation. Senior officials have been directed to visit all venues, conduct flag marches with adequate police and PAC forces, and involve the available CAPF, said the statement. Joint visits by police station in-charges and magistrates to disputed locations should be conducted for prompt issue resolution.

As per the statement, foot patrolling is to be intensified in markets, crowded areas, and public places, with anti-sabotage checks being regularly conducted by bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs. Firefighting arrangements in commercial areas should also be ensured. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) must be placed at strategic locations to handle emergencies. Police have been directed to prepare and rehearse an action plan to prevent untoward incidents. The intelligence network is to remain active, with authorities instructed to take immediate legal action on any suspicious activity.

Surveillance of sensitive areas using drone cameras, deployment of adequate police forces on procession routes, and CCTV installation at key locations have been mandated. Social media monitoring is to be intensified, with a focus on identifying and countering false or misleading information. Any such content should be immediately refuted, and legal action should be taken where necessary. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

Similarly, ahead of Alvida Namaz, Joint CP Law and Order Babloo Kumar said, "Proper security and traffic arrangements have been made in Lucknow in view of Alvida Namaz...More than 1000 police personnel and nine companies of PAC have been deployed in the district...Proper traffic diversions have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic...Police officials also held peace committee meetings with the religious leaders and also appealed to offer namaz in their religious places...Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and drones."

Patrolling vehicles, including UP-112 units, must be deployed on sensitive routes, with additional checks conducted under the supervision of gazetted officers. Anti-riot equipment should be available at key locations with a striking reserve. Poster parties and morning checking teams should be kept active across all districts and briefed on their responsibilities. Authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to maintain law and order during the festive period. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in mosques ahead of the 'Alvida Namaz, ' which is to be offered tomorrow ahead of Eid.

