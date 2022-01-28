Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Assam reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 3,677 less than the previous day, and 21 more deaths, pushing the tally to 7,11,391, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 'BJP Necessary for Development of the State', Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | India Supplied 3.6 Tonnes Medical Assistance, 5,00,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Afghanistan: MEA.

The positivity rate in the state also declined to 6.96 per cent as against the previous day's 8.28 per cent with the 41,134 samples tested during the day as against 44,389 samples on Thursday.

The number of active cases currently in the state decreased to 32,013 from 35,175 on Thursday.

The number of persons succumbing to the virus was marginally higher than the previous day's 20, taking the death toll to 6,400 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The current death rate in the state is 0.90 per cent with Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur districts reporting three deaths each, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, and Nalbari two each while one each was reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, and Udalguri.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 599 new cases, as against 768 the day before, followed by 161 in Jorhat, 150 in Tinsukia, and 136 in Dibrugarh, among others.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals on Friday stood at 6,002.

So far, 6,71,631 people have recuperated from the disease with a recovery rate of 94.41 per cent in the state.

The number of persons vaccinated during the day was 94,747, higher than the previous day's 91,193.

As many as 4,11,64,251 doses of the vaccine have been administered to the eligible people thus far in the state. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)