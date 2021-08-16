Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 5,80,657 on Monday as 758 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,502, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 163, followed by Barpeta and Lakhimpur (49 each) and Nalbari (45).

Two fresh fatalities each were registered in Darrang and Jorhat, and one each in Cachar, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, it said. The state now has 7,707 active cases, while 5,66,101 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,014 in the last 24 hours.

Assam has tested over 2.04 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1.01 lakh on Monday, the bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate stood at 2.84 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.69 per cent. The state has inoculated 1.43 crore people to date, including 3.38 lakh on Monday.

