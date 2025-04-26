Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed about the arrest of a man, Md Mustak Ahmed, for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook. The arrest took place late on Friday night, and the accused is a resident of Saykut village under the jurisdiction of Karimganj Police Station.

Taking to social media, X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Md Mustak Ahmed @ Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed from Saykut village under Karimganj Police Station, was arrested last night for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook."

This action comes after the Pahalgam terror attack, with the government taking strict measures against any activities that could harm national security and peace.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Earlier today, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities demolished the house of another suspect linked to the assault that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

According to officials, the house in Chotipora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly linked to a terrorist believed to be involved in the April 22 attack.

In a separate action, authorities also demolished the house of another suspect identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district. Ganie is believed to have played a role in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

Officials said Gaine had been active in terror activities since 2023.

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished. Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year. (ANI)

