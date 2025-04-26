Mumbai, April 26: The Bodoland Lottery Result for today, Saturday, April 26, 2025, is eagerly awaited by participants across Assam. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lottery draws in the region. The Bodoland Lottery results are available online at bodolotteries.com, with updates at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. For those looking to check the winners' list and ticket numbers, the official website at bodolotteries.com will provide all the necessary details shortly after each draw.

Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Saturday, April 26, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. With the growing popularity of this draw, players can also explore other lotteries, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, which are played across the state. These lotteries provide a variety of options for players, and the official portal ensures that the results are available without any annoying ads. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results can be checked on bodolotteries.com, a trusted and ad-free platform. The results for the daily draws are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and players can easily access the winners' list and ticket numbers. You can check today's results for the Bodoland Lottery as soon as they are live by visiting the official website. Click here to see the full Bodoland Lottery Result and download the winners’ list.

At least 13 states in India run legal lotteries, with several of them being state-operated, offering a variety of options for lottery enthusiasts. These include popular lotteries such as Kerala State Lottery, Maharashtra State Lottery, and the Bodoland Lottery, among others. Additionally, many other regional lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, and Rosa are also widely played. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lotteries can be a source of excitement and entertainment, LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly and within their financial means. It’s important to approach lottery games with caution and avoid excessive gambling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).