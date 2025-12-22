Silchar (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Minister of Water Resources and other departments, Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, today attended a series of foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Cachar district, marking significant progress in flood and erosion control, water security, and policing infrastructure in the region.

According to a press release, at Lakhipur, the Minister laid the foundation stone of the scheme titled "Anti-erosion measures to protect Lakhipur (Binnakandi Pt-II) area from the erosion of River Barak on its left bank", in the presence of Minister Kaushik Rai. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 400 lakh and will involve the use of A-type geo bags, porcupines, and geosynthetic fabric sheets to protect a large stretch of the Lakhipur Legislative Assembly Constituency from recurring river erosion.

Speaking on the occasion, Hazarika said that the present government has adopted a systematic, scientific, and mission-mode approach to flood and erosion management. He stated that nearly 1,000 km of embankments have been constructed in the last four and a half years, compared to about 4,500 km built over more than seven decades after Independence. He further noted that annual embankment breaches, which earlier ranged from 40-60 and sometimes exceeded 100, have been reduced to just 2-5 breaches during the last four years, reflecting the effectiveness of the government's focused efforts.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Government of Assam remains firmly committed to minimising the impact of floods and erosion, while ensuring long-term protection of lives, land, and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable riverine areas.

During the day, Hazarika also laid the foundation stones of Kachudaram Police Station and Sonai Police Station under Cachar district, in the presence of Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Parimal Suklabaidya, and MLAs Nihar Ranjan Das and Karim Uddin Borbhuyan. The police stations are being newly constructed under the MOITRI (Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) scheme, aimed at strengthening policing infrastructure and improving public service delivery.

In addition, the Minister laid the foundation stone of a Water Resources Department project titled "Anti-erosion measures to protect the urban water supply intake plant under AMRUT at Uttarkrishnapur Pt-II", with an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore, which will play a vital role in safeguarding urban drinking water infrastructure.

Hazarika stated that "under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam continues to move decisively towards resilient infrastructure, public safety, and sustainable development." (ANI)

