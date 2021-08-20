Goalpara (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): Assam police on Friday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested four people carrying a consignment of drugs in the Dudhnoi area of Assam's Goalpara, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sarma said that a consignment of 50,000 Yaba Tablets and Rs 19 lakh cash was recovered by the police hidden in two vehicles.

"In yet another crackdown on an inter-state drugs gang, @assampolice has nabbed 4 persons carrying a consignment of 50K Yaba Tablets, Rs 19 Lakh cash, hidden in 2 Bolero vehicles," Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

"The trap was laid at Dudhnoi in Goalpara today. Well done," he added. (ANI)

