Guwahati, September 3: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recovered and seized 910 grams of heroin from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday. The STF team also arrested two drug peddlers hailing from Manipur.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police, said that source input was received that narcotics would be transported from Churachandpur of Manipur to a lower Assam district via Kamrup district in a vehicle. "Based on the input, an STF team intercepted a vehicle at the Amingaon area in Kamrup district on Tuesday night. During the search, the STF team recovered 74 soap boxes/ packets of heroin weighing about 910 grams without cover, which had been hidden in door panels and dickey of the vehicle," the CPRO of Assam police said. Assam: Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5 Crore, 4 Arrested in Puwamara.

The STF team arrested two persons identified as Gogou Suantak (33 years old) and Seilun Vaiphei (39 years old), and both are hailing from the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Necessary legal action has been initiated.

Earlier, on August 28, Assam Police arrested four people after 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the secret chamber of a vehicle's fuel tank. 3 Held with over 43 Kg Opium in Assam.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sribhumi Partha Protim Das stated that information had been received regarding a vehicle carrying the substances, after which the police conducted a thorough search and recovered the substances in the secret chamber inside the vehicle's fuel tank. "We received information about a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-01AQ-5747. We set up naka checks at various locations across the district. The vehicle was intercepted on the bypass road. After a thorough search, we discovered a secret chamber inside the vehicle's fuel tank. We recovered 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, and these consignments were confirmed positive following forensic narcotics tests," Das told reporters.

He further stated that four people, all residents of Manipur, identified as L. Singson, T. Haokip, Letse Baite, and Doungal Haokip, had been arrested.

