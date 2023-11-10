Hailakandi (Assam) [India], November 10 (ANI): Assam Police seized a large quantity of Burmese supari (areca nut) and apprehended two persons in Hailakandi district on Friday.

On the basis of source information, the police team of Lakhinagar police outpost and Lala police station of Hailakandi district on Friday conducted a search operation at Pachim Kitterbond Part 1 area in the house of a 28-year-old Saydul Islam Barbhuiya.

"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 12 sacks of illegal Burmese supari weighing approximately 480 kg, along with a vehicle," a police officer of Hailakandi district said.

Police also apprehended two persons and they were identified as Abul Kalam (48) of Karimganj district and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya (28).

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

