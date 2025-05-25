Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Assam Police seized drugs worth over Rs 11.5 crore in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts on Saturday.

Cachar Police apprehended one person, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, and recovered 84 grams of heroin of an undisclosed amount from his possession in Silchar.

Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized 4.899 kg of Morphine worth Rs 5 crore. One drug peddler was arrested.

Cachar district police and Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat area and seized 1.239 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.5 crore. Three persons were arrested.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media X to commend the Assam Police for their efforts in cracking down on the drug trade.

He wrote, "One State, One Mission: #AssamAgainstDrugs... In two separate operations, @assampolice dealt a major blow to the drug trade @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized: 4.899 kg Morphine worth Rs5 Cr; 1 peddler arrested @cacharpolice & @STF intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat and seized: 1.239 kg Heroin worth Rs6.5 Cr; 3 persons arrested."

Earlier on May 18, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major narcotics seizure and said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recovered and a drug peddler has been arrested.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks."

The Assam Police's efforts to curb the drug trade in the state have yielded significant results, with the seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees. The operations demonstrate the state's commitment to tackling the menace of drug trafficking. (ANI)

