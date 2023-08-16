Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Body Mass Index (BMI) recording of all Assam Police personnel started on Wednesday across the state. The recording of BMI has been carried out at 36 locations in the state for all serving police personnel, said officials.

At 4th APBn, Kahilipara in Guwahati, Assam DGP GP Singh and other senior officials of Assam police were present in the BMI recording.

Assam DGP GP Singh on Wednesday said that on the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam police has taken this initiative that we will make the police healthier and fit unit.

"As part of that, we have decided first to be checked BMI. From today we have started BMI analysis of all the serving police personnel who are drawing salaries from the Assam government. As part of that, we have collected the data of 67,000 police personnel. Today we have started this BMI exercise in 36 locations in the state. All 67,000 police personnel will test their BMI. In the second phase, those fall in obese, with a BMI of 30 or higher, will be advised to come to Police Training College where they will be supported by the government doctors and depending on requirements we will keep them for one month or three months to bring down BMI to below 30. Next year we will target the BMI to 28," GP Singh said.

On the directions of the Assam Chief Minister, Assam Police Headquarters has taken the initiative to go in for the professional recording of the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. (ANI)

