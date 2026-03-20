Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam Congress on Friday released the fourth list of seven candidates, taking the total tally to 94 in the 126-seat Assembly elections.

The list includes Jayanta Borah, who quit the BJP in 2024, for the Biswanath seat; Congress spokesperson Bidisha Neog, Youth Congress leader Rohit Pariga, spokesperson Joy Prakash Das, Gyandip Mohan, Pran Kurmi and Rahul Roy.

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According to the press release by AICC, Congress has left 11 seats for alliance partner Raijor Dal.

Congress have expanded its alliance, coming together with Raijor Dal to face Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the Assam Assembly elections. Both parties reached an agreement on Thursday after weeks of deadlock.

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Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi made the announcement in a joint press conference.

The Congress-led alliance also includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI ML), and All Party Hill Leaders' Conference (APHLC).

Meanwhile, in the NDA camp, the BJP is contesting on 89 out of 126-seat Assam Assembly, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is on 26 and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is on 11 seats in the polls scheduled on April 9.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

This time, Assam Congress has expanded its alliance with Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad after suffering a devastating defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In the last polls, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), had won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. (ANI)

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