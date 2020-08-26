Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As many as 1,973 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 94,592.

The total number of cases also includes 73,090 recovered patients and 260 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 21,239, said State Health Department.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)