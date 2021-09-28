Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday reported 390 new COVID-19 cases, 22 less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 6,01,421, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,861 after 10 more people succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

Two deaths were reported from Nalbari while fatality each was reported from Baksa, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan Karimganj, Lakhimpur Majuli, and Nagaon districts.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

The northeastern state had on Monday recorded eight COVID deaths.

Of the new cases, 115 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, 50 in Lakhimpur, and 23 each in Golaghat and Jorhat.

The positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, with 56,236 tests conducted during the day.

The state had reported 412 coronavirus positive cases on Monday against the testing of 55,009 samples.

Currently, Assam has a total of 3,288 active cases.

Over 2.34 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far.

At least 332 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,90,925.

The NHM bulletin said more than 2.37 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to date.

It said 1,78,999 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, down from 1,92,341 on Monday. PTI TR

