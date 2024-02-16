Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles organised a flag-in ceremony for students of four colleges of Kohima under "Op Sadbhavna" upon their return to Nagaland from Delhi on February 16, 2024, after completion of the National Integration Tour, said an official press release.

A total of 20 students from Kohima Science College, Sazolie College, Oriental College and Kohima College of Kohima, Nagaland, returned to the state capital from their enriching National Integration Tour of Dehradun, Ranikhet, Nainital and National Capital Delhi.

Participants were flagged in by the Kohima Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 5 Sect Assam Rifles/Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) on the morning of February 16. Flag-in of the tour was done by Major General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North). As the tour entered the Kohima Garrison of IGAR (N), all the students were filled with emotions and excitement about their unique travel experiences.

For the first time, such tour was organised for the students wherein they were given the opportunity to explore the nation on the Northern front and in the Capital, the press release said.

The students shared their experiences of the Tour and used words like: 'Eye Opener', 'Stunned', 'Military Ethos' and 'Mesmerising' to describe the travelogue.

The tour was kickstarted from Kohima on February 3, undertaking 13 days of enthralling exploration to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Forest Research Institute (FRI), Kumaon and Naga Regimental Centre (KRC), Nainital, Bhimtal, Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, World Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan and a ravishing and cultural extravaganza offered by the bustling streets of Delhi Haat in the national capital.

The tour also provided an opportunity to interact with the Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, and the Commandants of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Kumaon and Naga Regimental Centre (KRC) respectively. The tour served its purpose of integrating the isolated North East with the heart of the country and opening new avenues for future developmental and cooperative measures.

Addressing the gathering, IGAR(N) exhorted in the Nagamese language to the students and encouraged participation in future tours that could benefit the common masses.

At the end of the Flag in ceremony, a group photograph along with the pipe band display by Assam Rifles fueled the gathering with joy and happiness. The students wholeheartedly thanked the Assam Rifles for undertaking such a landmark initiative for the integration of students from the North Eastern region and promised their future cooperation in other such confidence-building measures. (ANI)

