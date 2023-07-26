Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Assam Rifles has refuted the news published in E Pao, a local daily in Manipur on July 25 about the alleged torture of two persons belonging to Awang Wabagai by 22 Assam Rifles in Leikinthabi Nongpok Ningtho Hill on July 23.

As per Assam Rifles, on July 19, due to continuous firing by armed miscreants towards the Phaileng Ridge, a Joint team of Assam Rifle columns along with CRPF and KPI Police were deployed to the North of Ningthou Hill.

On seeing the security forces, the armed miscreants fired effectively with automatic weapons on the security forces, which was responded in a calibrated manner with controlled fire, in self defence and for the protection of civilians in the area, the Assam Rifles said.

Similar firing was carried out by the armed miscreants on following two days on July 20 and 21 after which the armed miscreants fled the area. On July 21, when the joint team of Assam Rifles and KPI Police carried out the search of the area, total 15 bunkers and fired cases of lathode, two-inch mortars and AK-47s were recovered.

The Assam Rifles said that on the afternoon of July 22, a search of Ningthou Hill area was carried out. While conducting aerial surveillance of the area, one truck and four-wheeler were seen parked on the track leading to Ningthou Hill area from Awang Leikinthabi.

Assam Rifles personnel proceeded to check the two vehicles. While moving to the area, two persons on a motorbike were found on the track near the vehicles. When enquired, it was learnt that they had come to retrieve the two vehicles which were likely used by the armed miscreants, the Assam Rifles said in the press release.

Both persons were asked to prove their identity. Imphal West police was contacted in this regard. Subsequently, on confirmation by Imphal West SP, police party along with the CRPF team came to pick them up. They were handed over to the police party. One of the persons rode the motorbike and other person alleged to have brain injuries, drove the four wheeler back to the village.

Photos and videos were taken during handing over of the persons to maintain record as per procedure, the Assam Rifles said adding that no harm was done to either of the two persons as alleged in the news article.

Also, there are no admissions by the name of Ningthoujan Romeson and Pukhrambam in Raj Medicity Hospital, Imphal as alleged in the news article of E pao. The issue of Salai Teret flag is also absolutely false and baseless, the Assam Rifles said.

The Salai Teret flag was requested and obtained from the local Meira Paibis during interaction with them after the firing incident of July 21 and raised with due respect on the Ningthou Hill, the Assam Rifles said.

Assam Rifles expressed deep concerns over the unverified and baseless reports by E Pao regarding assaulting two locals of Awang Wabagai and disrespect to the Salai Terat Flag. (ANI)

