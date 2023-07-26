New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Nearly a dozen widows of jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to wait for their children to turn 18 to apply for government jobs, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, however, said 19 next of kin of those killed in the terror attack have been given government jobs on compassionate grounds. The appointment of three more are in the process.

A terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber on February 14, 2019, resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel.

Eleven widows have decided to wait until their children turn 18 to apply for government jobs under compassionate grounds, Rai said in response to a written question.

Some of these children are as young as four years old, like the daughter of CRPF Head Constable Manoj K Behera or the seven-year old son of Constable Bhagirath Singh, he said.

Sharing details of the monetary aid and government jobs offered to the next of kin of the 40 slain CRPF personnel, Rai said the total compensation paid to each -- including the amount given or donated by the central or state governments and also individual and corporate donors -- ranged between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore.

While the next of kin of eight martyrs received total compensation between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore, 29 received between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

The immediate family of three martyrs received compensation between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore, the minister said.

After the attack in Pulwama, the Indian Air Force carried out retaliatory airstrikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan's Balakot.

