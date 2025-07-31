Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 31 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in an operation on Thursday, seized 11.110 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 33.33 crores at Zote, Champhai in Mizoram.

Seized items have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an operation today to search in the general area Zote, Champhai.

During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 11.110 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs. 33.33 crores.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Rifles seized illegal Oris cigarettes in Mizoram.

In a post on X, Assam Rifles said, "Assam Rifles seized 46 cases of illegal ORIS Cigarettes worth Rs 59.80 lakhs at Venglai, Champhai, Mizoram on 30 July 2025. Seized items were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai."

Earlier, acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation in Melbuk, Zokhawthar area of Mizoram on July 26, leading to a massive drug seizure, officials said.

During a thorough search of the area, the team recovered 1.041 kg of Heroin No. 4 and 9.381 kg of Methamphetamine tablets. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 40.05 crore, they said. According to officials, the recovered narcotics were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation and legal action. (ANI)

