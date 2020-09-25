Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended a smuggler and seized gold bars of worth over Rs 1.5 crore from Chhungte village in Mizoram.

In a joint operation conducted by Assam Riffles and Customs Department on Wednesday, a smuggler was arrested with gold bars.

"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Customs Dept on 23 September, apprehended a smuggler from Chhungte village, Champhai in Mizoram and recovered gold bars (approx value Rs 1.5 to 2 crores)," Assam Rifles tweeted on Thursday. (ANI)

