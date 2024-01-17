Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Ration card distribution to over 42 lakh new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) has started in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launching it in his constituency Jalukbari.

Sarma, attending the launch programme at Boripara area on Tuesday, termed it a milestone event in the current government's regime.

A total of 42,85,745 new beneficiaries will be covered under the NFSA in the state, with ceremonial distribution of ration cards to be held across the state, an official release said.

"This is another milestone in the current government's quest for achieving food security of all its residents," Sarma said.

He said every member of ration card-holder families are entitled to 5 kgs of rice every month free of cost.

He said this facility is available every month during the "anna sewa saptah" and that for this month, this shall be available till January 31.

Mentioning of social sector schemes such as Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Sarma said those belonging to the disadvantaged sections of the society are being given special attention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration at the Centre.

He added that the income limit for availing ration card has been increased from Rs 2 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh to ensure the benefits reach more people.

Ration card holders will also be able to enjoy the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom healthcare schemes of the government, he added.

The CM also mentioned various initiatives in the pipeline, such as providing life insurance and accidental insurance coverage schemes for those possessing ration cards.

The distribution of new ration cards will bring 10,73,479 households under its fold.

The CM had said earlier this month that 2.32 crore out of the 2.52 crore ration card beneficiaries have so far received the cards and the process for providing the cards to the remaining is underway.

