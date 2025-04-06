Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): The 9th edition of the Rongali Good Vibes Festival 2025 concluded on Sunday in Guwahati after three vibrant days celebrating Assam's culture, creativity, and local enterprise.

This year's edition spotlighted a diverse range of agri-horti products under the 'Vocal for Local' theme. Highlights included turmeric from Karbi Anglong, Judima rice wine from Dima Hasao, dairy products from Sitajakhala, traditional jaggery, and unique innovations like chocolated fish presented by the state's fishery department.

Traditional Assamese ornaments and a large art festival showcasing works of art from different parts of the state were also displayed.

Guwahati witnessed a spectacular confluence of culture, creativity, and commerce as the Rongali Good Vibes Festival 2025 unfolded in all its grandeur.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Advisor of Rongali, said that drawing in an unprecedented footfall, this year's edition surpassed all expectations, emerging not only as a cultural extravaganza but also as a thriving platform for local entrepreneurs and artists from across Assam and the Northeast.

"This edition of Rongali was undoubtedly the biggest and most successful to date--setting new benchmarks in scale, participation, and impact. More than one lakh people attended Rongali. The heart of the festival lay in its spectacular Rongali Vocal for Local exhibitions, which showcased around 130 stalls presenting agri-horti products and craft products. Oil India Limited made a dedicated presentation highlighting weaving practices and agri-craft products of assisted SHGs and entrepreneurs of Assam. Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) curated a special pavilion dedicated to agricultural and craft products. NEDFi also showcased NE Shilp products. With the support of the Handloom and Textiles Department, Government of Assam, a large exhibition of handloom and craft products drew large crowds. The agri-horti exhibition, presented by the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, Assam, showcased a large display of agri-horti products of Assam," Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

This year's theme placed a powerful focus on local entrepreneurship, with the festival acting as a catalyst for economic activity.

"Rongali felicitated prominent Assamese entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the business and cultural landscapes. Rajiv Sharma, Narruddin Ahmed, Pawan Agarwal, and Chef Atul Lahkar were honoured for their pioneering efforts. Their journeys have become beacons of inspiration for the region's youth and aspiring business minds. On Sunday, Krixi Xonman--a symbolic recognition of excellence in agriculture and rural innovation--was conferred on chocolate grower Sanjay Changkakoti, mushroom entrepreneur Hemanta Nath, and Bipul Kalita, lauding their outstanding efforts in uplifting the agri-sector and promoting sustainable practices. Rongali was more than just a marketplace--it was a celebration of Assam's living culture. The food court offered a mouthwatering array of regional and fusion delicacies," he said.

"The Rongali Traditional Food Competition presented vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. MasterChef Nayanjyoti Lahkar, well-known entrepreneur Smitakshi Baruah, and Akshata Naraian were among the judges. Youthful energy took center stage at the Hip-Hop Stage, where local rap artists, dancers, and performers ignited the atmosphere with electrifying beats and street-style enthusiasm. This unique inclusion gave a fresh and contemporary edge to the festival, marrying tradition with the pulse of new-generation culture. Equally enchanting was the Folk Stage, which served as a melting pot of Assam's diverse tribal and indigenous cultures. Performers from the communities mesmerized audiences with their rich musical traditions, colourful costumes, and graceful dance forms. These performances offered an immersive cultural experience, highlighting the depth and diversity of Assam's artistic heritage," Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

Art enthusiasts were treated to a visual feast at the Art Exhibition, featuring works from emerging and established artists across the region.

A special live art demonstration by the Government College of Art added an interactive dimension, allowing audiences to witness the creative process firsthand.

The Main Stage was a major crowd-puller, with a star-studded lineup over the weekend. Opening-day artists like Bisrut Saikia, Ritrisha Sharma, Lakyajit, and the Folk Brothers set the tone with soulful and high-energy acts. Saturday turned electric with performances by Neel Akash, Tarali Sharma, Arupjyoti and The Cultivators, and rap sensations Dino James and Shah Rule. The grand finale on Sunday featured an emotional and powerful mix, with Lakhya Prabin Borah, Richa Bharadwaj, and the legendary Bombay Vikings closing the festival on a euphoric note.

The folk stage featured performances by folk artists from all the tribes and communities of the state--from Bagarumba dance, Jhumur, Gastol Bihu from the Matak community, to Mising, Dimasa, and Satriya.

"This festival would not have been possible without the support of the Government of Assam, our co-partners Campa, Star Cement, and the unwavering backing from the Rishiraj Borkakoty Group. Rongali is not just an event--it is a reflection of a New Age Assam, full of talent, enterprise, creativity, and pride. The Rongali Good Vibes Festival 2025 has cemented its place as one of the most iconic and anticipated cultural festivals in the Northeast. With its perfect blend of commerce, creativity, and community, the festival is set to only grow stronger, bolder, and more inclusive in the years to come," Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

He further said that it is more than just a celebration; Rongali has become a dialogue with stakeholders, a launchpad for entrepreneurship, and a canvas for artistic expression.

"It is where Assam meets the world--on its terms, with pride in its roots and a bold vision for the future," he said. (ANI)

