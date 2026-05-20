What are Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playoff Chances if KKR vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) mathematical ambitions of securing the final playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 hang by a thread as unpredictable weather threatens their must-win KKR vs MI fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens. Currently positioned eighth on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches, Ajinkya Rahane's side lacks any room for error. Kolkata Weather Live: Get Rain Chance Updates for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

While a defeat spells immediate elimination, a complete washout due to local thunderstorms would be equally catastrophic, practically terminating Kolkata's top-four hopes by capping their maximum points ceiling.

In case KKR vs MI is a washout?

Under standard IPL playing conditions, a match abandoned due to weather results in both participating teams receiving one point each. Should a 'No Result' be declared, Kolkata would move to 12 points with only a single league fixture remaining against Delhi Capitals. Consequently, even a comprehensive victory in their final match would limit KKR to a maximum score of 14 points.

With rival franchises such as Rajasthan Royals (14), Punjab Kings (15) already occupying or targeting higher points thresholds, a 14-point finish would leave Kolkata structurally incapable of leapfrogging the competition. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

KKR Qualification Scenario

To control what remains of their destiny, the equation for KKR remains unambiguous: they must achieve two outright victories to reach a ceiling of 15 points. Furthermore, because Rajasthan Royals currently sit in fourth place with 14 points and a positive Net Run Rate (NRR), KKR require external results to swing in their favour.

Kolkata needs Chennai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab to lose their remaining fixtures or suffer a severe drop in NRR, allowing a 15-point KKR squad to overtake them on the final weekend of league action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).