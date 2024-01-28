Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat today attended a cultural procession organised for the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders in Assam's Dibrugarh.

The three-day event was organised by the International Centre for Cultural Studies.

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said, "I had the honour to join Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji and spiritual leaders from 40 countries at the 8th Triennial Conference & Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh".

"It is our collective resolve to revitalise indigenous faiths across the globe and check attempts to erode our cultural heritage," the post added.

The International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-political, non-religious, non-profit socio-cultural forum for elders (spiritual masters, regardless of age) of ancient traditions and cultures of the world, was founded by Dr Yashwant Pathak and his team with its headquarters in the USA.

North East India, being a hotspot of cultural diversity, indigeneity, and a strong representation of the underlying unity amid diversity, was chosen as the location for this conference.

The conference, hosted in Dibrugarh, aims to foster an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge with the objective of building shared sustainable prosperity for the world.

Dattatreya Hosable, Sarkaryavah RSS, will be present on January 31 along with the CM and Dy CM of Arunachal Pradesh in Dibrugarh.

The conference will conclude with a field tour of the Research Institute of the World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), where the participants will meet with the local spiritual leaders. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will inaugurate the museum and the International House of Thoughts. (ANI)

