Hyderabad, January 28: A refugee from Myanmar was stabbed to death by a rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mohammed Ibrahim (22), a refugee registered with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was waylaid by one Asif, who allegedly demanded money from him.

The offence took place under the limits of Pahadi Shareef police station of Rachakonda commissionerate. According to police, when Ibrahim refused to pay the money, Asif took out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The refugee, who was on his way to home at Wadi-e-Salaheen, died of multiple stab injuries. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched a hunt for Asif, who has several criminal cases registered against him.

