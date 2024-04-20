Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Saturday announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2024, also known as Class 10.

The overall pass percentage of the HSLC examination this year is 75.7 (Male: 77.28 per cent, Female: 74.41 per cent, Transgender: 80 per cent).

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana State Board To Announce 1st and 2nd Year Results Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Check.

A total of 4,19,078 students appeared in this year's examination and 3,17,317 students have passed.

1,05,873 students have secured the 1st division with 60 per cent & above marks, while 1,50,764 students secured the second division and 60,680 students secured the third division.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader YS Sharmila Files Nomination From Kadapa Seat in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

6392 students have secured Distinction Marks (510 & above), while 20552 students secured Star Marks (450 & above).

Anurag Doloi, a student of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School of Jorhat, secured 593 out of 600 marks.

The other four top students are Jharna Saikia of Biswanath, who secured 590 marks, Manas Pratim Saikia of Majuli (588 marks), Bedanta Choudhury of Barpeta (588 marks); and Devashree Kashyap of Nagaon (588 marks). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)