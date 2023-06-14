Lakhimpur (Assam)[India], June 14 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall, the flood waters of the Singora River on Wednesday submerged several villages, affecting thousands of people in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The flood waters also breached an embankment and submerged several villages including Dolhaat, Solmoria, Chamua, Kolakhua, and Kari Chamua.

The flood waters have damaged several houses and other properties in the area.

After flood waters entered their homes, many villagers have been forced to move to safer places.

A local villager who is affected by the flood said that many properties including the rice of her home have been damaged after flood waters entered her home.

"The flood waters entered our village. We don't know what we will do," the villager said.

On the other, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah reached the spot and took stock of the situation and said that compensation will be provided to the victim's families soon and relief materials will distributed to the affected people.

"Many houses have been damaged. We will compensate the victims soon. The district administration officials are in work to help the affected people. We will provide the relief materials to the affected people. I have also talked with the Water Resources Department officials as to how to repair the breach section of the embankment," Pradan Baruah said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an official statement stated that the schools in the landslide-prone areas of the Dima Hasao district of Assam will remain closed for five days from June 13 following the forecast of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

An order issued by the Inspector of Schools of Dima Hasao district said, "All the schools under greater Haflong/ Harangajao/ Mahur and other landslide-prone areas will remain closed for five days from June 13 on account of the forecast of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department likely to occur in different parts of the Dima Hasao District."

On the other hand, the district administration has also issued a high alert that heavy rainfall will likely occur in different parts of Dima Hasao in the next 10 days, which might cause a natural disaster. (ANI)

