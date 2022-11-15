Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): A Special Court in Guwahati on Monday sent the arrested Campus Front of India president of Assam Amir Hamza to five days of police remand.

The Assam police CPRO said he is being kept and interrogated at SOU police station, Special Branch Headquarters in Guwahati.

CFI (Student wing of PFI) state president Amir Hamza was arrested on November 11 night by a team of Assam Police led by DSP at Bellundur, Bangalore in SOU police station Case No.02/2022 under 120B/124A/153A/353 IPC r/w Sec 18 of UA(P) Act, 1967.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bengaluru gave him 3 days of transit remand.

Hamza was absconding after the PFI ban and hiding in Bengaluru with some families from Tripura.

Assam police traced and nabbed him with the help of Bengaluru police.

In the meanwhile, Baksa police searched his residence and recovered huge numbers of incriminating documents which include PFI/ CFI/ anti CAA, Pro-Hijab banners, posters/leaflets and anti-BJP, anti-RSS and anti-ABVP posters, several numbers of Bank Passbooks, PFI and CFI letter pads etc. (ANI)

