Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): Days after a demonstration led by members of the Koch Rajbongshi community turned violent following a police lathi charge, the Assam government on Thursday issued a notification and attached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhubri district, Leena Doley, to the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.

The development comes in the wake of injuries sustained by several individuals during a torchlight procession held by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU) on September 10 in the Golakganj area of Dhubri. The protestors were demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch Rajbongshi community when the situation escalated, resulting in police action.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Severe Flooding and Destruction in Thach Village After Cloudburst Strikes Kinnaur District (See Pics and Videos).

"In the interest of public service, the services of Leena Doley, APS (DR-2002), Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, are attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders," stated the notification issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam government.

The state government has also assigned Debasish Borah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati, with the additional responsibility of looking after the duties of the SSP, Dhubri.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Northern Railways Launches 15-Day Special Train Between Katra and Banihal Amid Jammu-Srinagar Highway Disruption.

"Debasish Borah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati, is entrusted with the responsibility to look after the current duties of Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, temporarily, in addition to his own duties until further orders," the notification added.

Following the incident, disciplinary action was also taken against the local police. The Officer-in-Charge of the Golakganj police station was suspended, while the Officer-in-Charge of the Gauripur police station was placed under the reserve clause. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)