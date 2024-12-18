Tinsukia (Assam), Dec 18 (PTI) A stone crusher unit's manager was allegedly kidnapped by suspected ULFA(I) militants in Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Prakash Chetri was abducted by members of an armed militant group around 10 am from Jagun 10 Mile area.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 9 Student in Muzaffarpur Mistakenly Becomes Millionaire for 5 Hours As He Finds INR 87.65 Crore in Account After Bank Glitch.

"We are investigating the matter. We suspect ULFA(I) to be behind this. The outfit had been demanding money from small tea garden owners, crusher businesses and traders in the region for the last few months," he added.

Non-compliance with these extortion demands is believed to be the motive behind the abduction, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Ferry Boat Capsize: Tourist Boat ‘Neelkamal’ Heading Towards Elephanta Islands From Gateway of India Collides With Navy Boat, CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Rescue Operations (See Pics and Videos).

A joint team of police and army, led by Tinsukia's in-charge SP Tabu Ram Pegu, has launched a massive operation to rescue Chetri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)