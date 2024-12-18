Nagpur, December 18: Taking a serious note of the collision between the Navy boat and the tourist boat heading towards Elephanta islands from Gateway of India on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state Assembly in Nagpur that the government will provide all assistance to those who drowned and died in the mishap. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Aaditya Thackrey and BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi in the state assembly drawing the chief minister’s attention.

“We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta islands. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port, and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately, most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation,” said Fadnavis. Mumbai Boat Crash Video: Clip Shows Exact Moment Speed Boat Rams Into Ferry Sailing to Elephanta Island Near Gateway of India, Killing 2.

He added that the government is ascertaining how many passengers have drowned due to the accident. He told the House that he had also watched the video of the mishap. Fadnavis also said that it is being ascertained how many passengers drowned and after that, the government will provide assistance to them. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Mumbai and Raigad district collectors to expedite the rescue operations. Mumbai Boat Capsize: 1 Drowns, Another 66 Rescued As Ferry Boat Sailing to Elephanta Island Collides With Another Vessel Near Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Speed Boat Collided With Ferry Boat

🚨🇮🇳 MUMBAI BOAT ACCIDENT: TRAGEDY ON THE WATER Two passengers tragically lost their lives when a speed boat collided with the Neelkamal ferry off Mumbai's coast. The ferry, with 80 passengers and 5 crew members, was heading to Elephanta Islands when disaster struck at 6:30… pic.twitter.com/LF6jYNALWi — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) December 18, 2024

Rescue Operations Underway After a Ferry Capsized Near the Gateway of India

A private ferry boat en route to the Elephanta Caves from the Gateway of India in Mumbai capsized near Uran, Karanja. The @IndiaCoastGuard carried out rescue operations after a ferry capsized near the Gateway of India. There were a total of 85 passengers on board including… pic.twitter.com/SNW1hOdlcP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 18, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: According to preliminary information, the ferry boat 'Neelkamal' has capsized near Uran, Karanja. Preliminary information is that there are 30 to 35 passengers in it. Rescue operations are underway with the help of Navy, Coast Guard, Yellowgate… https://t.co/X78yGKwa3d pic.twitter.com/ODiXXAbbhG — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat Accident | The Indian Coast Guard carried out rescue operations after a ferry capsized near the Gateway of India. (Video Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/dAGOT83v2X — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

So far one person has been reported drowned and another 66 rescued among 80 tourists aboard a private ferry boat in a suspected collision with another vessel near the Gateway of India. The maritime disaster happened around 5.15 p.m. when the launch with tourist passengers was sailing from the iconic Gateway of India to the UNESCO Heritage Elephanta Islands. The Elephanta Isles, housing the world-famous group of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and other Hindu gods and goddesses, that are said to have been cut in rocks between 1,500-2,200 years ago, are one of the must-see tourist destinations of Maharashtra.

