Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Assam government has decided to provide class I government jobs to medal winners of Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games from the state.

In a series of cabinet decisions taken in a meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, the Assam government has decided to provide class-II government jobs to medal winners of the Recognised World Championship and Class III jobs to medal winners of National Games.

In a statement, the Assam government said that the monthly amount of sports pension has also been increased from the existing Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000. Cabinet also decided to provide Sports Pension to the medal winners of Commonwealth and National Games.

Further, the Cabinet decided to appoint a Police Commission to be headed by Retired IAS Officer Himangshu Sekhar Das, and former DGP PV Sumant for three months to recommend measures for improvement of the policing system, their activities and deployment in the state. Both former bureaucrats will get the status of Chief Secretary.

As a part of the state government's decision to appoint one lakh youths in government jobs, the Cabinet has decided to start the process to fill up 15,000 vacant posts in Assam Police from September 1.

Cabinet has also decided to create five new battalions of Assam Police. "A total of 6,270 youths will be appointed in these battalions," the government said.

It was also decided to attach Printing and Stationery with Information and Public Relations Department. "Henceforth, the Department will be known as Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery," noted the government.

Further, Cabinet has also decided to attach Public Enterprise Department with Industries and Commerce Department, and Passport Department with Home.

The government will appoint Dr PLN Raju, retired as the Director of North East Space Application Centre, as the Special Secretary cum Director of Regional Space Application Centre. (ANI)

