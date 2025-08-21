Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Thursday announced that no new Aadhaar cards will be issued to individuals above the age of 18, except those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities, for the next one year, a move aimed at curbing issuance to illegal foreigners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference, said the restriction has been enforced to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar cards and falsely claiming Indian citizenship.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

"Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar card will not be issued for persons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and Tea garden workers, for another one year. If any person from other caste who is yet to get an Aadhaar card, they can apply for it within the month of September. We will allow them to apply within the month of September," Sarma said.

He further added that in rare and exceptional cases, the District Commissioner (DC) will be authorised to issue Aadhaar cards after verifying relevant reports, including from the Special Branch and Foreigners Tribunal.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Woman Suffering From Scrub Typhus Dies After Driver Abandons Vehicle As Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

"We have continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border. We want to ensure that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain an Aadhaar card from Assam by entering the state and claiming to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way," he said.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the provision of 3,14,773 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to new beneficiaries in the state.

"Today's Cabinet has extended gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving IIM to Assam...After the eviction drive at Uriamghat, we have decided to do plantation in 12,000 bighas of land in that area.... The state cabinet has decided to provide PMAY houses to 3,14,773 new beneficiaries of the state," Sarma further stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister posted on a social media platform X to express concern over opposition to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1958487192709525642

"The Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, 2025, is a step towards restoring public confidence in governance. It provides that if a sitting PM, CM, or Minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days. Failure to do so establishes prima facie legitimacy of the arrest. Why should anyone oppose such a fair and transparent provision?" the post read.

In another post, Sarma thanked the Prime Minister and Union Cabinet for approving an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Assam.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1958471023549960275

"The #AssamCabinet places on record its gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for approving an Indian Institute of Management in the State," the post read.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, amidst the commotion caused by the opposition over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

This IIM will be second in the North East and 22nd in the country. The permanent campus of IIM will be located at Palasbari, and IIM Ahmedabad will be mentoring it. After Meghalaya, the Union government has given another IIM to Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)