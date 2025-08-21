Jaipur, August 21: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a 58-year-old woman reportedly died after the ambulance transporting her allegedly ran out of oxygen in Jaipur. The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night, August 20, when the ambulance was transporting the woman from a private hospital to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. Police officials said that the woman died after the driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle on New Sanganer Road, thereby leaving the patient unattended.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased woman has been identified as Shimla Devi. It is reported that Devi was suffering from scrub typhus for the past 10 days. On Tuesday evening, August 19, Devi was rushed to the Advanced Multispeciality Hospital with a very high fever. "The hospital admitted the patient but referred her to SMS Hospital when her condition deteriorated on Wednesday," Inspector Gurubhupendra Singh said. Jaipur Shocker: Elderly Woman Returning From Temple Attacked With Chilli Powder, Pushed to Ground, Gold Chain Snatched in Upscale Locality; Video Goes Viral.

Deceased Woman Was Suffering from Scrub Typhus

GD Gupta, in charge of the Advanced Hospital, said the patient had been sick for a long time. He also revealed that Devi's family did not take her to the hospital. Gupta further added that the ambulance was not owned by the hospital but operated by some other private firms. "Police are investigating the matter. The hospital will cooperate properly," he added. The deceased woman's family claimed that the ambulance ran out of oxygen as soon as it set off from the hospital and required a new cylinder.

Driver Abandons Vehicle After Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Jaipur

Inspector Gurubhupendra Singh said that while the patient was being taken to SMS hospital, the woman's family requested the driver to turn on another oxygen facility, but he allegedly delayed. During this time, Devi's health deteriorated further. Singh also said that the driver had a verbal argument with the Devi's family and reportedly fled the spot, thereby leaving the ambulance in the middle of the road on New Sanganer Road.

After this, the family managed to take Devi to SMS hospital in another car; however, doctors declared her dead on arrival. The woman's death enraged the family members, who started protesting in front of the hospital. Devi's family members claimed that the hospital's authority deliberately provided them with a faulty ambulance and even accused the hospital of giving them an INR 17,000 bill for two hours of admission. Rajasthan Shocker: Graduate Turns Robber To Meet Wife’s Lavish Demands, Arrested in Jaipur Just Month After Wedding.

Acting on the deceased woman's family's complaint, the police registered a case against the ambulance driver at the Muhana police station. They have launched a search to trace the driver. "We will question the hospital authority. Further probe is underway," the inspector said.

