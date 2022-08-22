Goalpara (Assam) [India], August 22 (ANI): The two arrested suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) have been sent to seven days police custody on Monday.

The Assam Police on Saturday arrested two suspected terrorists in Goalpara district.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022: Aspirants Claim Admit Cards Mention Past Dates for Exam, NTA Asks Them Not to Panic.

VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district told ANI that, both suspected terrorists were produced before the court in Goalpara on Sunday evening and the court sent them to seven days of police custody. The arrested terrorists were identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district The senior police official further said that they had given logistic support to the Jihadi terrorists who came here from Bangladesh and during interrogation, they confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells in Goalpara district. "Our investigation is on. We have found input that, the absconding Bangladeshi terrorists were engaged in the task to radicalize many people in the district. We are verifying about forming of sleeper cells in the district. During interrogation, the arrested two terrorists revealed a few more names and we are trying to identify these persons also," Reddy said.

"The arrested persons had organized one Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa under Matia police station where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers and that Dharma Sabha is only helpful to have a gathering or kind of indoctrination. We have not gotten any input about arms training in the district so far," he added. Since March this year, Assam police have busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state and arrested 35 persons.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia May Be Arrested, Even Me Till Gujarat Assembly Elections, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Excise Policy Case.

This came weeks after the Morigaon district administration demolished the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in the Moirabari area.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa was run by an active member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of the ABT. Mustafa was arrested by the Morigaon police for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)