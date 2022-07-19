Udalguri (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that, in the next five years, Assam will be one of the leading states in the country to use renewable sources of energy to steer the development of the state and mitigate the results of environmental pollution.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam government in the next five years is committed to taking the development of the state altogether to a new height by driving the state power generation towards non-conventional energy sources instead of conventional sources of energy," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of all the problems in the world, climate change is one of the major problems, the Assam Chief Minister said that in its bid to take the development of the state to a new height, the Assam government has taken a decision to strike a balance between development and its nature and therefore, steps have been taken to reap the benefits of renewable sources of energy. In an attempt to make Assam self-reliant on green energy, the Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday dedicated the 25 MW Solar Power Project at Lalpul in Udalguri district. Established on build, own, operate in short BOO under Assam Solar Energy Policy 2017, this project is expected to benefit around 65 thousand consumers in the Udalguri district. Stating that the recent spate of floods in the state has a lot to do with environmental degradation, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, since a large number of people were affected by the flood, the state government has decided to rehabilitate and compensate the flood affected people within one month. "Already, the flood affected people taken shelter in different relief camps have started leaving the camps for their homes, as State government has already started crediting Rs 3800 to each of the flood affected families," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Pregnancy Rumours in Hilarious Way

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Referring to the Prime Minister and his appeal to the nation, Dr Sarma requested all the residents to hoist the National Flag at their residences during 13 to 15 August as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. He also said that National Flags will be available at all fair price shops at subsidized rates. In view of the 75 years of India's Independence and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that government has taken a decision to dig 75 'Amrit Sarovar' in each district of the state. He also said that from 10 October onwards, the cash incentive in Orunodoi scheme will be enhanced to Rs 1250 from the existing Rs 1000. He also appealed to the beneficiaries who are economically solvent to give up benefits of the Orunodoi scheme to make an inroad for the inclusion of more needy beneficiaries in the gamut of the scheme. Sarma said that in the HSLC examinations the students who secured first division will be given this time Rs 16,000 instead of a computer. He also said that besides the girls who secure first division in HSSLC examination, boys who pass the examination in first division with letter marks will be given scooty. The Assam Chief Minister said that in line with Mission Basundahra, BTR-Basundhara will be launched BTR areas to give land pattas to ensure land rights to the indigenous people living in the BTR areas. Speaking on the Minimum Support Price of paddy which is at present Rs 1960, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that at the instance of the Prime Minister the MSP will be increased to Rs 2020 from the coming October. He also mentioned that the State government has been able to procure paddy to the tune of five lakh metric tonnes. For the convenience of the students receiving higher education, an Act has been passed in the State Assembly to start the Udalguri Campus of Bodoland University. Moreover, Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a bridge on Rowta-Udalguri road. Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa gave the welcome address in the programme which was also addressed by CEM BTC Promod Boro. Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, Deputy CEM Govinda Basumatary, MLA Charan Boro, Mujibur Rahman and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)