Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday announced its second list of candidates for next month's Assam assembly polls, including 12 names.

Party chief Badruddin Ajmal has been named as the candidate from the Binnakandi seat, while Hafiz Bashir Ahmed will contest from Goalpara East. Nazrul Hoque is set to contest from Dhubri, while the AIUDF has fielded Mazibur Rahman, Ashraful Hussain and Abdul Aziz from Dalgaon, Chenga and Samaguri, respectively.

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Meanwhile, the list also includes names of Shihab Uddin (Karimganj South), Imdad Hussain (Chamaria), Jamsher Talukdar (Golakganj), Musukha Basumatary (Bijni), Mukut Das (Raha) and Anup Kr. Das Talukdar (Ram Krishna Nagar).

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the State will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

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Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats.The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with BPF and communist parties. The alliance fought against the BJP-led NDA and won 16 of 126 seats

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)

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