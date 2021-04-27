New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, sources said citing an order.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said.

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)