India News | Astrologer Radhan Pandit Appointed Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Officer on Special Duty

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute: Rani Kapur Moves Supreme Court Against Priya Sachdev Kapur Over RK Family Trust.

According to a letter from the Chief Minister's Office, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

Also Read | Nashik TCS Conversion Case: NCW Flags 'Toxic Workplace' and POSH Violations, Raises Concerns Over Employees Safety.

Meanwhile, Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)