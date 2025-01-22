Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and approved significant proposals and schemes for the state.

After the meeting, CM Yogi announced that three medical colleges would be established in Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat. He further added that 62 Industrial Training Institute and 5 centres of Innovation, invention and training will be established across the state.

The decision to renew Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy was taken at the meeting. Additionally, to bolster investment in the state, the UP government will announce new incentives.

"Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy has completed 5 years. It will be renewed. New incentives have been announced to attract more investment," Yogi said.

CM Yogi announced the issuing of Municipal corporation bonds for Prayagraj Varanasi and Agra

"And bonds will be issued in these three important municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra. Till now we have issued bonds of Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Very good results have come out of this. This is an important medium for branding the municipal corporation and for its development and a new vision," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi announced establishing the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot development region on the lines of Lucknow.

"Keeping today's Maha Kumbh in mind, and taking action to link Prayagraj as well as this entire region with a sustainable development program, with the inspiration of Honorable Prime Minister, the government has decided to take it forward that as per the vision of Honorable Prime Minister, like in Lucknow, we have made a development plan by combining State Capital Region Lucknow and the districts around it, similarly we will develop a development region here by combining Prayagraj and Chitrakoot," CM Yogi said.

"Along with the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot development region, in Varanasi too, a development region would be developed in association with the Niti Aayog," Yogi added.

CM Yogi Adityanath also emphasized that Ganga Expressway will go from Prayagraj to Mirzapur to Bhadohi to Kashi, Chandauli and connect to the Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur.

"This (Ganga) Expressway will connect Sonbhadra to the National Highway," Yogi added.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government for holding a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken."

"Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. To organise cabinet meeting at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party people) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or told you (media)," Yadav said (ANI)

